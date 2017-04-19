Patriots linebacker greets local fans

by Mark Huard

Hammond Lumber Company hosted an Employee and Contractor Appreciation event on April 12, featuring Rob Ninkovich, linebacker for the New England Patriots and two-time Super Bowl champion. Close to 3,000 Patriots’ fans waited patiently to have their picture taken with Rob and shake his hand. Some even had the privilege of trying on his Super Bowl championship ring. The event was a perfect opportunity for Maine fans to celebrate the Patriots’ LI Super Bowl victory and commemorate Ninkovich’s first trip to Maine.

It was an especially memorable event for all the children in attendance. Their pride and excitement was apparent as they got to meet the 6-foot 2-inch linebacker in person. Ninkovich’s obliging personality and easy manner certainly made it a dream come true for many. Mark Huard from Central Maine Photography was on hand to capture each special moment.

“Rob Ninkovich is a true gentleman and exemplifies the high standard for excellence put forth by the Patriots’ organization. He was as kind and gracious to the last person in line as he was to the first fan who made it to the stage six hours later,” Mike Hammond, President of Hammond Lumber Company, shared. “The entire day exceeded my expectations and I was gratified to see the positive impact it had on our employees, contractors, vendors, neighbors, and friends,” he added.

All photos by Mark Huard, Central Maine Photography