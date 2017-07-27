Peach order deadline approaches

The order deadline for the August 4 shipment of tree-ripened New Jersey peaches is fast approaching. Last call for that shipment will be Wednesday, July 26. There will be two more shipments, however, on August 11 and August 25, but quantities are limited. Some nectarines will also be available. Please call Connie Bellet at 993-2294 or e-mail pwhitehawk@fairpoint.net.

Proceeds from this sale will go toward a well for the Palermo Community Center and Food Pantry. Your support is highly appreciated!