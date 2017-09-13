Quarter auction planned in Madison

A Quarter Auction will be held on Saturday, September 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Madison American Legion Hall, 20 S. Maple Street. Check out this exciting fundraiser that has never been done in this area before! Quarter Auction is a combination of an Auction, Vendor Fair and Luck of the Draw all rolled into a fun time.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Auction starts at 10 a.m. Admission is $2 per Auction Paddle. The kitchen will be open. 50/50 Raffle and various other raffles.

Bring your quarters! Quarters will be available to purchase. All proceeds to benefit veterans programs and local community charities. For more information, call Harriet 635-2051, Fran 696-3726 or Bonnie 772-418-4534, also as an event on Facebook entitled Quarter Auction. Event sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #39-Madison.