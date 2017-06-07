http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-06-07 19:05:142017-06-07 19:05:14Quirion graduates from Marist College
Quirion graduates from Marist College
Monique Quirion, of Waterville, received a bachelor of science degree in fashion merchandising from Marist College, in Poughkeepsie, New York, the weekend of May 19.
