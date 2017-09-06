Red Cross helping Vassalboro family

A Disaster Action Team from the American Red Cross of Maine is working with a family of five Friday to ensure that they have food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials after a tree fell on their home, making it unhabitable.

Over the next several days, the Red Cross will remain in contact with the family to provide financial assistance and community referrals as they begin to make their road to recovery.

The American Red Cross provides food, clothing and emotional support to people affected by home fires and other disasters. Individuals wishing to support Red Cross Disaster Services can call (800) RED-CROSS or visit MaineRedCross.org.