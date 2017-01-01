Robert Dowe honored for many years of service to China area

On Christmas Eve 2016, Robert Dowe, of China, received a most unusual Christmas gift. Through the corroboration of three China organizations, Boynton-Webber American Legion Post #179, The South China Volunteer Fire Department, and Dirigo Masonic Lodge #104, he was presented with a plaque in appreciation for the many years of service he gave to the organizations and the town.

On the plaque, presented to him by Sheldon Goodine, along with Neil Farrington, from the American Legion, Chief Richard Morse, of the fire department, and Don Pratt, of the Masons, it states: “In appreciation of your many years of service and sharing of your wealth of knowledge and talents to so many people. You are truly an America Hero.”

Messages from the different organizations on the plaque:

American Legion: Thank you Comrade Bob Dowe for your service and dedication to our country, from the officers and members of Boynton-Webber American Legion Post #179.

Fire Department: Thank you Engineer Bob Dowe for your dedication to protect the lives and property in our community, from the officers and members of the South China Volunteer Fire Department.

Dirigo Masons: Thank you brother Bob Dowe for your love and commitment to the betterment of all mankind, from the officers and

members of the Dirigo Masonic Lodge #104.