Roger Williams University announces spring dean’s list
Select students have been named to the Spring 2017 dean’s list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.
Area students include Jordan King, of Liberty, and Michael Oliveira, of Waterville.
