SEARCH annual dinner

SEARCH’s annual fall dinner celebrating seniors and their volunteers was held in October. The SEARCH (Seeking Elderly Alone, Renew Courage and Hope) program of Catholic Charities provides volunteers for seniors so they can live more independently in their home. For more information about how you can make a difference in a senior’s life right here in the Kennebec Valley please contact Lynn at 530-0137 or lkidd@ccmaine.org.
Contributed photo
