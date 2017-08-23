Serbent inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Mark Serbent, of Waterville, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Serbent was initiated at United States Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Maryland.

 

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *