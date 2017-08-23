http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-08-23 18:29:122017-08-23 18:30:35Serbent inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Serbent inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Mark Serbent, of Waterville, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Serbent was initiated at United States Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Maryland.
