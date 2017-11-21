SOLON & BEYOND, Week of November 23, 2017

by Marilyn Rogers-Bull & Percy

grams29@tds.net

Solon, Maine 04979

Good morning, dear friends. Don’t worry, be happy!

More Solon School News: The Solon Kids CARE (character, actions, respect, empathy) Club has begun its work in the Solon School again this fall. An affiliate of the Maine Civil Rights Team Project, it is dedicating its efforts to encouraging in the students the ideas of random acts of kindness, positive attitudes and caring for the small community.

The team advisers are Mrs. LaChance and Mrs. Stevens. Mrs. LaChance organizes activities for all of the K-2 students. Mrs. Stevens works with a team of students in grades 4-5 who will organize activities for the school. These are the members this year: Desmond Robinson, Ciara Myers-Sleeper, Ciarrah Whittemore, Cailan Priest, Allison Pinkam, Karen Baker, Ella McKinnon, Macie Plourde, William Rogers, Madyson McKenney and Alden LcLaughlin.

The Kids Care Club is already hard at work! They ran a Halloween Dime Raffle in which they raised money to be used for T-shirts and for other team activities. On November 28, some members of the group will attend the annual Civil Rights Team Conference at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Dime Raffle Winners: Sponsored by the Solon Kids Care Club were Caden Fitton for the boy’s prize, Paige Reichert for the girl’s prize, and the fifth grade for the class prize (won by Paige Reichert).

On October 20, the Solon Fire Department visited the Solon School to do presentations about fire safety in conjunction with Fire Safety Month. Firemen Todd Dixon and Richard Kelly, of the Solon Fire Department, talked to students about how to keep safe in the event of a fire. The firefighters took the students outside to show them their new fire truck and to demonstrate how fire hoses work. The firefighters brought goodie bags for the students.

Home Alone on Thanksgiving Day? Veterans? Just need a good, hearty meal? Come join us at the Community United Methodist Church for Thanksgiving dinner! No charge. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, at the North Anson Community United Church Community Room (disabled accessible) Doors open at 10 a.m., with refresments, games and conversation. Full Thanksgiving dinner served at 2 p.m.

Limited transportation is available to the North Anson, Embden, Madison, New Portland and Solon communities. Call Betsy at 431-5860 by Tuesday, November 21, for pick up reservations, dependent on weather conditions. Sponsored by the Community United Methodist Church of north Anson/Madison Congregation.

Jen Hibbard is hosting a craft fair on November 25, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event will be held at the Embden Community Center, with a bake sale, raffles, hot foods, with over 30 tables of crafters, vendors and artisans.

Skowhegan-area merchants will be celebrating Small Business Saturday on November 25. The downtown will be hopping with all sorts of discounts and specials. Pick up your Shop Small passport at any participating merchant, have it stamped everywhere you shop, and then drop it off for a chance to win the grand prize! It’s another way for us to say “Thank You” to all you that help support locally-owned businesses.

And now for Percy’s words of wisdom in his weekly memoir: If you approach each new person you meet in a spirit of adventure, you will find yourself endlessly fascinated by the new channels of thought and experience and personality that you encounter. I do not mean simply the famous people of the world, but people from every walk and condition of life. (words by Eleanor Roosevelt)

A very Happy Thanksgiving to all of you!