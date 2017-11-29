SOLON & BEYOND, Week of November 30, 2017

by Marilyn Rogers-Bull & Percy

Solon, Maine 04979

Good morning, dear friends. Don’t worry, be happy!

This week I’m going to start out with some great news….we have a few birds coming back to our bird feeders! It is mostly blue jays, who tend to scare off the smaller birds, but we have seen a pair of cardinals a few times. There are a few brave little chickadees who show up after the blue jays get filled up, and it seems so good to have them all back at last.

Hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving Day with family and friends, it is so much fun to see and visit with those who live so far away, and those near-by as well.

Peter and Sherry hosted my family’s Thanksgiving at their home on the River Road, in Solon, as they have done for years. There were over 30 in attendance but as always, there was an abundance of wonderful food, much laughter and love to share. To show how popular this is every year, Mark and Karen drive up from Florida, then after the luscious dinner, fun and game they head back to warmer weather that night. I am always happy when I receive the call saying they reached home safely.

Every year Peter and Sherry dream up and decorate their home for the festivities, this year the theme was poker and the decorations were spectacular! For several years now the event has been held in their garage because of the many family members attending. When they built the garage they put a good heating system out there and so it was cozy and warm with two long tables set for the dinner. Around the room there were sections set up for the games later, they try to arrange it so there aren’t any two from the same household on each of the four teams, (I think they thought there was some hanky panky because Lief and I wound up on the same team, but we didn’t tell.) The last game was when a member of each team sat down to play a game of poker. The members of the team I was on practically dragged me to the table where the game was to be played, with me protesting all the way. I had played a little poker in my younger days, but had forgotten it, until I drew a card which even I could see was a really bad one, and was about to throw my cards down, when I looked up at my advisor (Ben, and he is good at bluffing, and we won the game!)

A festive evening with the Liberty String Band, hosted by the Solon Congregational Church, will be held on Saturday, December 9, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Admission by donation.

Next Sunday, December 3, at 4 p.m., the 7th annual Christmas Program; this includes a Christmas pageant by the Sunday School, skits and readings, special music and carol singing. There will also be light refreshments after the program. Hope you can attend and let your friends, family and neighbors know about this opportunity to capture the Christmas spirit. (I know I shouldn’t brag, but my daughter, Mary Walz, puts a lot of love and time into this annual event, and I really think the Christmas spirit should be able to be caught there.)

Over night guests of ours recently were Lief’s son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Cheryl Bull, from Georgia. We really enjoyed their visit and wish we lived nearer together.

My apologies for the fact that I was really long winded when writing about the annual Thanksgiving family get-together at Peter and Sherry’s. There will be more Thanksgiving news to share with you next week. Hope more of you will want to share your family Thanksgiving also. Thanks.

And so for Percy’s memoir: “Do something today to bring gladness To someone whose pleasures are few. Do something to drive off sadness – Or cause someone’s dream to come true. Find time for a neighborly greeting And time to delight an old friend; Remember, – the years are fleeting And it’s latest day will soon end! Do something today that tomorrow Will prove to be really worth while; Help someone to conquer sorrow And greet the new dawn with a smile – For only through kindness and giving Of service and friendship and cheer, We learn the pure joy of living And find heaven’s happiness here.”