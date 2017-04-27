SOLON & BEYOND, Week of April 27, 2017

by Marilyn Rogers-Bull & Percy

Good morning, dear friends. Don’t worry, be happy!

In my column on April 6 I had written that I would write more about the wonderful benefit supper and great auction to benefit Jim Tindall, of North New Portland, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. I found out that over 300 people attended and that $5,000 was raised in support for him at that event. He and his partner, Annette, own the Dam Diner, in North New Portland, and she is running the restaurant while he is undergoing cancer treatment in Augusta.

They thank everyone so very much for all their help in making this benefit such a success. The committee Betty Cobb, Tammy Dunphy and Cathy Horne, who did the soliciting, collecting and making it a great auction. There were over 60 donors from far and near, individuals and many, many businesses, their time and effort are most appreciated.

Also, a benefit supper was held on April 8 for Zack and Zella Corson, at the Solon Elementary School and hosted by the New Hope Evangelical Free Church, of Solon. Although Zack was unable to attend, physically – he was in Portland for treatment for another illness – he was able to join the gathering via new technology. Matthew and Paul Foster were able to hook up with Zack’s iphone via Skype. A large group was in attendance, and Zack was able to speak with many friends and relatives. Later, they watched a DVD about Zack and Zella, set to a Star Wars theme. In the end, when combining donations and money raised through a Chinese auction, they were able to raise $4,600 to help with Zack’s medical bills. Many groups and businesses donated time and materials. Everyone did such a great job!

Don’t forget the annual Solon Congregational Church Inside Yard and Craft Sale on Saturday, April 29, at the Solon Elementary School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Keystone Chapter #78, of Solon, will be meeting Thursday, May 4, for Mothers Day program. There will be a Spring Basket Auction to benefit the scholarship fund.

Is my face Red! In last week’s column I made a drastic mistake and I haven’t got an answer for it except to correct it! Lief and I really had a wonderful time at the Easter supper held at the home of Elwood and Judy Ellis. My apologies to anyone who may have been embarrassed when I made the mistake of writing Elwood and Nancy, (Lief has nine sisters, and Nancy is one of them). But… my only excuse is sometimes I’m in a rush to get this column written in time for the deadline, and to get ready for tonight’s painting class. Maybe, it is time for me to slow down!

And now for Percy’s memoir: Being defeated is often a temporary condition. Giving up is what makes it permanent. (words by Marilyn Vos Savant.)