SOLON & BEYOND, Week of December 22, 2016

by Marilyn Rogers-Bull & Percy

grams29@tds.net

Solon, Maine 04979

Good morning, dear friends. Don’t worry, be happy!

Nomination papers are available at the Solon Town Office for those who might want to run for an office. Those who have already taken out papers at this time are Sarah Davis for selectman, Mike Foster for road commissioner and Leslie Giroux for Town Clerk and Tax Collector. At this time no one has taken out papers for RSU #74 School Board Director. Qualifying signatures must come from registered voters in the town of Solon. All nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk by the end of business day, January 13, 2017. Please see the clerk to obtain a nomination paper during business hours; Monday, Wednesday, Friday…8 a.m. – noon, 11 – 4 p.m., and Wednesday evening 6 – 7:45 p.m.

The annual town meeting will be held on March 4, 2017, and the budget meeting will be held on January 21, 2017.

The 5th Annual Gingerbread Competitions, sponsored by All/Points/Weber Insurance, in Madison, was held recently. This year’s them was “Your Favorite Holiday.”

Winners were: Adult Group: Decorator’s and People’s Choice – Maplecrest Nursing Home, Madison; Group Children: Decorator’s and People’s Choice – BryAnna and Bryleigh Hagopian, of Madison. Individual Child age 5-8: Decorators Choice – Finn Donoghue, of Madison.

People’s Choice: Kaylee Hayes, of Anson.

Individual Child age 9-12: Decorator’s Choice – Elle Donoghue, of Madison. People’s Choice: Jacob Hayes, of Anson. Individual Adult: Decorator’s Choice and People’s Choice – Caroline A. Prevost, of North Anson.

Other entries were by: Sydney Steward and Lizz Manzer, of Anson, Trevor Russell, of North Anson, Ivy Wess, of Madison, Haley McFadyen, of North Anson, Laura Holden, of Madison, Trinity Shaw, of North Anson, and Ryan Donoghue, of Madison.

The judging for Decorator’s Choice was provided by Mike Hunt, owner/decorator from the Bankery, in Skowhegan. They had 115 come into the office to vote for People’s Choice. Next year’s theme is “Nursery Rhymes.” The above information was from Sharon Mellows.

Through a gracious donor. the Embden Community Center has over 50 hard cover books in excellent shape; some are even autographed. (There are a few paperbacks.) Many of the books are on the New York Times Best Seller List. You could purchase them for yourself, but there’s a good possibility that you could give them as a Christmas gift. They are for sale at the Embden Community Center Thrift Shop for $2 each.

The Thrift Shop is open Wed., Fri., & Sat. from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Lending Library is open the same days and hours. Books are a weakness of mine, I love all kinds.Would like to share a great rather new author with those of you who love a good mystery. His name is Paul Doiron, and a good friend let me borrow some of them, and I also took a couple of them out of the Coolidge Library here in town. I would recommend that you read them in order, from first one written to last. the first one is The Poacher’s Son, Trespasser, Bad Little Falls, Massacre Pond, Bone Orchard, The Precipice and Widowmaker. I couldn’t put them down when I was reading them, surely do hope he will write some more, Happy reading!

Must leave room for Percy’s memoir, it is a thought for the New Year: “New Beginnings: Each chapter that is ending Leads us to a new beginning: The past that we are leaving Means a future we are winning. Each change that fills the present Sets the stage for our tomorrow, And how we meet each challenge Helps determine joy or sorrow. In every new beginning Spirit plays a vital part; We must approach tomorrow With a strong and steady heart. So as we turn the corner Let’s all apprehension shed And fill our hearts with confidence As we proceed ahead.” (words by Bruce B. Wilmer.)

May you all have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!