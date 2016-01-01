SOLON & BEYOND, Week of December 8, 2016

by Marilyn Rogers-Bull & Percy

grams29@tds.net

Solon, Maine 04979

Good morning, dear friends. Don’t worry, be happy!

This week I’ll start off with a little news that I didn’t write about the women’s shelter in Solon before because of lack of space. This new building where the shelter is now behind the New Hope Church, in Solon, two new group classes were begun for the women back in July. On Mondays there is a nutrition/cooking class, and on Tuesdays there is a parenting class for the women with minor children. These classes help the residents not only with their spiritual needs, but also with practical skills needed for a productive life after they leave the shelter.

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about other news from Tim and Pat about the New Hope Church and Women’s Shelter and the wonderful things happening there. The e-mail I received ended with, “Thank You! We are so grateful to each of you for your interest in and support of the ministries we have been part of over the past 46 years.”

One other item in the e-mail was this request, “Pray that Pat will quickly learn the various skills needed in her position as secretary. She laments, “I can milk cows, muck stalls, drive tractors; but run a copy machine? Learn computer programs? If the trial of my faith works patience, I should be all set on patience for the next billion years!”

My sympathy goes out to her, I have a similar problem with anything electronic, and it is most frustrating! Best of wishes go out to you and your church for all you do.

Received a copy of the Embden Historical Society, Inc., 2017 Program from Carol Dolan and there won’t be any meeting in January and February. The March 13 meeting program: DVD Blizzard to Blossoms (Winter 1948-49, Skowhegan) and April meeting Program: Fiddleheads A to Z, sound very interesting and some things to look forward to.

Other things to look forward to at the Embden Community Center are: On December 10, Phil Amadon will present a musical show from 7 – 9 p.m. All proceeds to benefit the center. On December 11, 1 – 4 p.m., Country Jam/Open Mic on second and fourth Sunday, by donation. Kitchen open.

Another event at the Embden Community Center is a sale at the Embden Thrift Shop on boots and shoes, half off on men’s and women’s and kids through (Dec. 7, 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.). The Lending Library is open the same days and times. ( My many thanks go out to Carol Dolan, she is my most dedicated helper. I truly appreciate your e-mails). I’m sure my readers do also, it is nice to know what is going on in our communities.

For those of you who perhaps have not seen your news in, it is because I didn’t get it in time for my deadline. I need all news by early Sunday to get it in that week’s Thursday edition. Thanks to all of you, I do appreciate your help in providing me with newsworthy items.

Yesterday was one of those wonderful days when good things happen. Son Dave had called to let me know that he and wife Eleanor (Pete), would be coming to see us. They do this every year, so we can exchange Christmas gifts before they leave for Florida. After opening our gifts we always go out to eat, this year was extra special, Peter, Sherry, Chandra and Cole joined us at Ken’s Restaurant and we all enjoyed our meal and joy of being together.

I’ve got a little extra space this week so I’m going to put in two of Percy’s memoirs: “Life’s greatest celebrations are born in the heart.” And, “The path to wisdom is never easy, but those who strive will find their journey blessed.”