SOLON & BEYOND, Week of January 26, 2017

Good morning, dear friends. Don’t worry, be happy!

Received the following e-mail from “Somerset Woods Trustees” entitled “Spring on Your Mind Yet?” Do You Have Apple Trees That Need Pruning and Want Expert Advice? Somerset Woods Trustees are pleased to announce that Joe Dembeck, executive director of the Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District, is offering a class on pruning apple trees on February 12 (snow date, February 19) from 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m. This opportunity is being offered to ten people but there are only six slots remaining open .

We’ll park at the Margaret Chase Smith Library and walk (or snowshoe) to SWT’s Taylor Field, in Skowhegan. More directions will be given once we have our class roster! Don’t wait! Joe’s classes are always very popular and this one will fill up quickly. First-come, first-serve! Write Nancy at somersetwoodstrustees@gmail.com today. (since I received the above information too late for last week’s publication this notice may be too late, sorry.)

The Somerset County 4-H Leaders Association is holding a fundraising effort: a “Luck of the Draw” Auction on May 6, 2017, in Skowhegan.

4-H is the largest youth organization in the world. Our 13 local Somerset County 4-H clubs and independent project volunteers/members learn life skills and participate in community service activities. Research studies document that 4-H youth are more likely to go to college than youth engaged in other out-of-school programs. We provide funds to enable youth participate in programs like Engineering Day, the 4-H @UMaine Conference. summer camps and various county educational activities, along with awarding five county scholarships to youth who attend college. In an effort to reach more youth, we are coordinating with local schools and teachers to establish after-school programs.

Would you be so kind as to help by donating an item or gift card? Many people love gift certificates for services or fun events. We are collecting new items or gently used things; no used clothing please. Your cash donations may also be used to purchase gas cards, a popular item in the auction for much needed help to many local residents. Items may be dropped at the Skowhegan Cooperative Extension Office.

Your donations will help further the leadership skills developed and demonstrated by many youths participating in 4-H in our county. We would love to acknowledge your contribution by listing your name or business name in the program for the event. Thank you for your support of the 4-H, a nonprofit organization.

Received an e-mail from a volunteer scheduling coordinator for the local AARP Tax-Aide Program. As a community service, our IRS trained personnel provides free federal and state income tax preparation for area Seniors and low income families.

They have openings available in March and early April on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings at the Cross Roads Bible Church, in Madison, however, our schedule is filling up, so interested persons should call and schedule an appointment ASAP. Please include my phone number, and my first name, (Ferra). I can be reached for an appointment at 643-2559. My thanks in advance.

Just a reminder, don’t forget the Solon Congregational Church supper at the Solon Masonic Hall on Saturday, January 28, from 5 to 6 p.m.

And now for Percy’s memoir this week, I’m still told how much you enjoy his wise words! It’s a Wonderful World: In spite of the fact we complain and lament An view this old world with much discontent, Deploring conditions and grumbling because There’s so much injustice and so many flaws, It’s a wonderful world, and it’s people like you Who make it that way by the things that they do. For a warm, ready smile or a kind, thoughtful deed or a hand outstretched in an hour of need Can change our whole outlook and make the world bright Where a minute before just nothing seemed right. It’s a wonderful world and it always will be If we keep our eyes open and focused to see The wonderful things we are capable of When we open our hearts to God and His love. (words from a little book called, “A Collection of Blessings” by Helen Steiner Rice.)