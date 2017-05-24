SOLON & BEYOND, Week of May 25, 2017

by Marilyn Rogers-Bull & Percy

grams29@tds.net

Solon, Maine 04979

Good morning, dear friends. Don’t worry, be happy!

First I want to correct something I wrote about an event that was coming up. The Inside Yard & Bake Sale at the North Anson Congregational Church will not be held on June 3, will try and let you know in time. They had to change the date and I haven’t heard yet when it will be.

And to the new friend in Gardiner who called me after reading about the wonderful store in Portland that I wrote about, my apologies, I have been really busy lately and somehow I lost your telephone number to let you know how to find this extra special haven of art supplies….It is Artist & Craftsman Supply at 540 Deering Avenue, Portland, Maine 04103. Thank you, for calling me, I always like to know how far and wide The Town Line paper is read and enjoyed.

And now for some more interesting news from the Solon Elementary School. Solon students have recently been involved in two challenges – the School Breakfast Challenge and the Maine Milk Challenge. During National School Breakfast Month in March, Solon Elementary School students took the School Breakfast Challenge to see if their school could boost the number of students eating breakfast at school. Every time a student ate breakfast, his/her name went on a ticket.

At the end of the month, there was a drawing for prizes and these were the winners: Hailey Wyman, Abby Leeman, Olive MacDonald, Noah Caldwell, Colton Enos, Stuart Hamblen, Nick Wildes, Alexis Leidy, and Ella McKinnon.

Solon Elementary School was one of five winning schools in the state in the Maine Milk Challenge sponsored by the Maine Dairy Council. This contest was based on the number of cartons of milk students drank at school for breakfast, snack or lunch.

A representative from the Maine Dairy Council, Katie Hoffman, visited the school on April 12 to present some bookmarks and bags for students and a new apron and hat with a cow theme for Cindy Lawrence who is the cook.

Four Solon students are the winners of district academic achievement awards this spring based on their scores on last spring’s 2015-16 Maine Educational Assessment. Each winner received a certificate, a check for $50, and his/her name on a plaque at CCS.

Of the seven awards presented to district students in grades 3-5, five of those were won by students from Solon. Here are the winners: Grade 3 Math – Desmond Robinson, Grade 3 Reading – Desmond Robinson. Grade 4 Math – Sascha Evans; Grade 4 Reading – Jayden Cates. Grade 5 Science – Laci Dickey.

Math and Reading awards are given each year to a third, a fourth, and a fifth grader in RSU #74 who scored the highest on the MEA. One science award is given to the student who scored the highest on the fifth grade science MEA. The math awards are sponsored by Mr. Chet Hickox, the reading awards by the three K-5 PTO’s, and the science awards by Mrs Sara Hickox.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Beginning on Memorial Day and running through Labor Day, Happyknits will be joining with over a dozen other locally-owned yarn shops throughout Maine in their first-ever statewide crawl. This is a fun way for people who love yarn to hit the road and get to know about the different small yarn shops tucked away all over Maine. A cruise on Casco Bay is being planned for the end of the event for any “crawlers” who wish to go. For more information you can stop in at Happyknits in Skowhegan. It really sounds fun.

Pauline Mayhew was treated on Mothers Day by her husband Harold and son Philip to a delicious seafood dinner at the Lobster Trap Restaurant, in Winslow. Later they traveled to Dexter where the Vietnam Wall Memorial was on display. Harold also found out that he won the Easter Scramble contest in the Morning Sentinel.

And so for Percy’s memoir entitled, “The Measure of Life.” Knowing that life is not measured by the breath we take. Do as the little inch worm does and find beauty along the way. Seeing joys and wonders so simple they cause our soul to ache Treasuring each single moment that takes our breath away. This was found on a tiny piece of cardboard and the lettering was very hard to read, I couldn’t read whoever thought up those wonderful words, but Percy and I thought they were very inspiring.