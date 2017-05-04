SOLON & BEYOND, Week of May 4, 2017

by Marilyn Rogers-Bull & Percy

Good morning, dear friends. Don’t worry, be happy!

My thanks to Elaine Aloes for letting me know about the following: There will be a special budget meeting on Monday, May 8, at the town office conference room at 6:30 p.m., to go over the four articles for a special town meeting on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at Solon Elementary School.

1. The Fire Department wants to purchase a 2004 Pierce 3,000 gallon Pumper Tanker Fire Truck for $122,000. We would trade in our 1994 1,500 gallon Pumper Tanker Fire Truck. Our yearly loan payment would be about $8,000 per year. We currently put aside $3,000 a year in a reserve account so this would add an additional $5,000 to that appropriation for five years. Funding: Fire Truck Reserve Account $75,000 ( current balance $76,146) Trade-in value on 1994 truck $10,000, Loan for 2004 truck $37,000 for a total of $122,000.

2. Sidewalks on Pleasant and School streets: Due to the condition of the sidewalks and federal regulations, we need to discuss various options for our sidewalks. Due to their condition, we cannot simply pave over them. The pavement needs to be removed, some bushes and tree stumps removed, gravel added in many places, Federal handicap requirements met, and then the sidewalks repaved. If we choose not to repair the sidewalks then the selectmen suggest removing the sidewalk in that area (from Pleasant Street to Doherty’s driveway), filling it with gravel and plant grass. We will be discussing various options and deciding on a course of action at the Special Town Meeting.

3. Raising funds for the transfer station truck loan payment of 3,156.11 due in July: We have a loan payment due in July that we did not include on the annual town meeting warrant.

4. Raising funds for grounds maintenance: We need to maintain the grounds at the town office and fire station complex, the sports fields at school, and the Coolidge Library. We have been paying to have the lawns mowed at the library but have been relying on volunteers for the sports fields and the volunteer efforts of Duayne Rollins for the town office and fire station complex. We think it is time to contract with somebody to properly maintain these grounds. We are currently getting some quotes and will have more information at the special town meeting. Another option would be for the town to purchase a mower and a weed wacker and pay someone by the hour to do the job. A sit down zero mower is about $3,000.

The next Embden Historical Society meeting is Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m., at the Embden Town House. Amanda Taylor will have a Power Point presentation on “Maine Historic Bridges” (including our locals). A brief meeting will follow along with refreshments.

I had two wonderful birthday parties last weekend that made my heart soar with love! On Friday, Lief and I went to Falmouth to the home of my son and daughter-in-law Dave and Eleanor Rogers. They took us to Portland to a model plane shop where Lief was fascinated with all the flying models hanging from the ceiling, plus all the items available to buy. It was a most interesting place. They also took us to my very favorite store for art supplies Artist & Craftsman Supply. It had been enlarged since I had been there, so it took me quite awhile to spend just half of the gift certificates Dave and Pete had given me, … but so much fun! They took us out to lunch and then we went back to their house for cake and ice cream, such a perfect day!

Mary had invited us over for a supper birthday party on Saturday, and again, I can’t explain the love that was present as we all sat down to a scrumptious meal, all present told Mary how wonderful it was! Those present were Dave, Mary, Amanda, Alexander, Peter, Sherry, Lief and me. Words fail me when it comes to all the special gifts I received , and how much I love them all! Mary had made a special English birthday cake, and I blew out all the candles, there were only eight, and everyone cheered!!

Percy’s memoir is: Instead of loving your enemies, treat your friends a little better. (words by Edgar Watson Howe).