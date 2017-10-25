SOLON & BEYOND, Week of October 26, 2017

Good morning, dear friends. Don’t worry, be happy!

The Solon Pine Tree 4-H Club reorganized for a new year on Saturday, October 14, at the Solon Fire Station with 12 members. Plans were made to attend County Achievement Night on October 27 at Kennebec Valley Grange Hall, in Madison.

Plans were also made to hold a family supper on Friday, November 3, at the Solon Masonic Hall.

For a fun activity the members painted pumpkins that were donated by the Seavey Farm, in North Anson.

They also made Nature Frames using silk from milkweed pods, different kinds of leaves and flowers.

After the meeting the members enjoyed apple cider.

The next meeting will be on Saturday, November 11, at 9:30 a.m., at the Solon Fire Station..

My many thanks to Eleanor Pooler, the leader of the Solon Pine Tree 4-H Club for always sharing their interesting meetings with us. It is always greatly appreciated. And many thanks also, to Eleanor, for her devotion to leading this great club!

I was very glad to receive an e-mail(which had been written while we were in Rangeley) so wasn’t able to get it in in time for the supper) My many thanks to Aryke Coombs for the e-mail that said, “We had our annual roadside cleanup on the morning of Saturday, September 30. We also have a spaghetti dnner and Luck of the Draw coming up on Saturday, October 28. There will be a door prize, the dinner, a Luck of the Draw, and a lot of fun to be had. Our local heroes, the members of our Solon Fire Dept., will be the waiters and waitress. The dinner and Luck of the Draw will be from 4 – 7 pm at the Solon Elementary School. The above was done by the Solon Fire Auxiliary. I was very happy to see the above e-mail to share with our friends, I have stressed before how much I would like to have news of what is being done.

We had a wonderfully relaxing week at the Rangeley Lakes Resort, it is a very nice peaceful place for a vacation. This year we were happy to have several visitors. Lief’s sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Elwood Ellis, of China Village, came up to see us one day. My brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Insowa Jones and their dog Wekow, came up from Farmington and spent Tuesday night with us, then we drove over to New Hampshire on Wednesday. (I could not get used to the fact that you don’t have to pay a sales tax over there, it was great!) On Friday, my daughter Mary and son-in-law Dave Walz came for a visit and we ate at the Red Onion. We were so happy to have visitors and…. we also had four-legged friendly visitors! One evening we arrived back to our cabin and there were two friendly deer waiting for us right on the lawn near the porch. They stayed around and visited for awhile, then slowly meandered off into the trees. Another day a deer came out on the road that leads to the main highway and walked along slowly ahead of us as if he was showing us how to get to the main road.

Another day, we were doing a little shopping across from the Red Onion and heard some one over at the outside eating area call out, “Hey, Lief,” and we looked, and it was Ronnie Brown and several of his ATV friends having lunch there. We went over and talked with them for awhile.

And now for Percy’s memoir on Love: “Love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much, and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is done well.” (Unknown) and a question by Benjamin Franklin; “Dost thou love life? Then do not squander time, for that is the stuff life and love is made of.”