Sugarloaf to launch Cat-skiing to Burnt Mountain

INside the OUTside

by Dan Cassidy

There’s a new “Cat” coming to ski country, and it’s coming to Sugarloaf’s Burnt Mountain. It’s the first cat-skiing service in Maine and one of very few east of the Rockies.

The announcement was made recently by Noelle Tuttle, Communications Manager at Sugarloaf. The resort has purchased a new 12 passenger snow cat that will work along with an existing 12-passenger cat to transport skiers and riders to the top of the Androscoggin Glade from the Log Yard located at the bottom terminal of the King Pine chairlift.

Glade cutting crews have been busy this summer working to develop a designated cat road and clear a new glade on Burnt Mountain that will add 100 acres of newly-developed terrain to explore.

According to the announcement, Burnt Mountain and the Androscoggin Glade have been accessible to skiers and riders willing to hike or skin.

“Since its opening, our side country terrain has become a fan favorite among Sugarloafers,” said Crusher Wilkinson, Sugarloaf Vice President of Mountain Operations. “The new Burnt Mountain Cat Skiing will not only enhance the skiing and riding experience, but also make the terrain more accessible to our guests.”

Burnt Mountain cat rides will be offered on weekends and vacation weeks only, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The two passenger cats will rotate shuttling skiers and riders every 20 minutes, and guests will be able reserve their seat online in advance.

Riding and skiing at Burnt Mountain is recommending for experts, according to the press release. Anyone unfamiliar with the Burnt Mountain terrain is encouraged to visit Ski Patrol at the top of the Androscoggin Glade for more information.

The 2020 Ten-Year map outlines the resort’s ten-year vision for development. Since the vision was first unveiled in 2010, the resort has seen numerous upgrades and improvements, said Noelle Tuttle, in a press release. The resort has added more than 600 acres of new terrain, a new quad chairlift, massive upgrades to its snowmaking system and lift infrastructure, as well as various village enhancements and upgraded facilities throughout the resort.

It’s time to get into shape, as the snow Gods will be with us soon. And while you’re working out, it’s also time to get your ski/snowboard gear tuned up and ready to hit the slopes.