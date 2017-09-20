Sugg participates in TREK program

On August 19, Rusty Sugg, of Palermo, along with over 250 first-year University of Vermont students, were led by 80 upper class peers as they began their UVM experience as part of the UVM TREK program, a unique, seven-day first year enrichment program sponsored by the University’s Department of Student Life.

Sugg participated in Rock Climbing TREK. A part of the Wilderness TREK program which provides students the opportunity to build lasting friendships, initiate self-discovery, and explore the people and landscapes that are Vermont. Rock Climbing TREK provides incoming students an opportunity to learn the basics of rock climbing — from safety, equipment, belay techniques, climbing techniques and top roped anchor system while visit legendary rock climbing sites throughout Vermont and the Adirondacks.