Sunday River Mountain Park ready to open for the summer season

INside the OUTside

by Dan Cassidy

Get set for an exciting summer at Sunday River’s Mountain Park that opens tomorrow, June 29. There are electronic bike rentals, new hiking terrain, and an 18-hole alpine disc golf course that tops the list of many new and exciting things to do this summer.

Mountain biking

You’ll find biking on 20 miles of downhill mountain terrain, a six-line Zip Line tour, a climbing wall and bungee trampoline along with scenic lift rides to the top of North Peak. There’s plenty to do this vacation if you’re ready for excitement. Resort guests can plan their weekend trip to the Mountain Park according to a press release by Darcy Lambert, Communications Director at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry.

River Rock Festival and more

Along with all the exciting events, make plans to check out the festivals on July 8 and 9, the Tough Mountain Challenge on July 29, the new Maine Brew Fest on September 8-10 and the annual North American Wife Carrying Championship scheduled for October 7. The fun continues from late June right into the Columbus Day weekend.

According to Lambert, midweek guests to Sunday River can also register for Outdoor Discovery School clinics and classes through the resort’s partnership with L.L.Bean. “With an Outdoor Discovery School located right at Sunday River’s Grand Summit Hotel, instruction in archery, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and stand-up paddle boarding yoga is easy,” she said.

L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools at Sunday River offers clinics and courses at select times Monday through Friday until August 17. You can get your registration forms online at www.sundayriver.com/llbean

Sunday River’s Mountain Park is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays beginning June 29 until September 3rd. Starting Friday, September 8, the Mountain Park schedule shifts to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays until the closing day on October 8. Mountain Park activity tickets and passes are available to purchase from Sunday River Sports in the South Ridge Lodge.

For additional information on any of Sunday River’s summer activities, events and the L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools partnership visit www.sundayriver.com or call 800-543-2754.

Be safe and have an enjoyable summer.