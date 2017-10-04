Talkin’ Trash with Irene Belanger, Week of October 5, 2017

by Irene Belanger

Trnasfer Station coordinator

Thank you Bob Bennett for your letter to The Town Line last Thursday. Keeping the roadsides in China, Maine clean from trash is ultra important. Once again I’d like to remind everyone that it’s State Law to keep trash loads SECURED when traveling to the transfer station. Thank you to Katie McCormick for roadside work she does in the South China area.

Autumn is a good time to clean up any trash that has landed in each of our front roadsides as we prepare for winter. Thanks to you all!

Reminders:

Saturday, October 21, 8:30 a.m. – noon, is your chance to get rid of hazardous waste items and old TVs by taking a load to Winslow. You’ll need to go to the China Transfer Station to get an application and information. Your tax dollars at work.

Saturday, October 28, we’ll have a grand opening for our Free For Taking building. Items are there for anyone who can use them. Also it’s Kennebec Sheriff’s Office Drug Drop Off Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the recycle building.

And the Paper Shredder will be at the town garage on Alder Park Road from 8 a.m. to noon. Your tax dollars at work.

We could use some more volunteers that day.

To find out more please call Irene at 445-2349 or the transfer station at 445-3033. Thank you.