Vassalboro library to hold summer reading festival

The Vassalboro Community School, the Vassalboro Public Library and the East Vassalboro Grange are hosting a Summer Reading Festival on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will be at the East Vassalboro Grange and the Vassalboro Public Library.

The schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Scholastic Buy One-Get One Free book sale (Grange)

10 a.m.: Sheriff’s Dept. fingerprinting talk & demonstration. (Library)

11 a.m.: Craft featuring Home Depot Kid Kits (Grange) & Story Time with Guest Reader, Sarah Sugden, Director Waterville Public Library (Library)

11:30 a.m.: VCS Chamber Band (Grange)

Noon: Lunch: Hot dogs, chips, milk & ice cream (Grange)

1 p.m.: African Drums (Grange)

2 p.m.: Laurie Graves, author presentation on her book, “Maya & the Book of Everything” Book Signing & 3 free give-aways of her book. Book also available to purchase. (Library)

3 p.m.: Craft: Duct tape wallets and bookmarks with Donna Martin of Maine Savings. (Library)

There are also free books for children at the library. All activities are free, including lunch. We hope you can join us! FMI contact the Vassalboro Community School Library at 923-4348 or the Vassalboro Public Library at 923-3233.