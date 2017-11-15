Veterans honored at Messalonskee High School

by Tina Richard

On November 9, at the Messalonskee High School, the students from seventh and eight grade honored the veterans that were invited to the tribute. This was the fifth year of doing the event.There was a light breakfast and the students marched the veterans into the auditorium for the program.

They recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and Governor Paul LePage, who was the guest speaker, delivered a great message. The “Marches of the Armed Forces” was played by the high school band and the veterans from each branch of service stood and faced the crowd. The students had samplings of writings and movies in honor of the veterans. There was an announcement of the winner of the Waterville Forrest J. Pare, V.F.W. Post #1285, Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest by Commander Daniel Parker and Nancy Smith, of Camden National Bank. There was a moment of silence, taps were played and the seventh and eighth grade chorus sang “God Bless the USA.” It ended with parting words and the students marched the veterans out to the entrance of the auditorium to “Stars and Stripes Forever.” All the students and adults shook the hand of a veteran thanking them for their service. All the students did an amazing job and I was honored to be a part of it.