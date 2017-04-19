http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-04-19 17:47:582017-04-19 17:47:58Violette earns academic merit scholarship to Delaware Valley U.
Violette earns academic merit scholarship to Delaware Valley U.
Delaware Valley University, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, congratulates the recipients of the University’s top three merit-based Admission scholarships.
Nathan Violette, of Oakland, has been selected for an academic merit scholarship to Delaware Valley University.
DelVal awards admission merit scholarships to high-achieving high school students based on GPA and test scores.
