Violette earns academic merit scholarship to Delaware Valley U.

Delaware Valley University, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, congratulates the recipients of the University’s top three merit-based Admission scholarships.

Nathan Violette, of Oakland, has been selected for an academic merit scholarship to Delaware Valley University.

DelVal awards admission merit scholarships to high-achieving high school students based on GPA and test scores.

