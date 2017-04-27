http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-04-27 05:57:192017-04-27 05:57:19Violette earns academic merit scholarship to Delaware Valley University
Violette earns academic merit scholarship to Delaware Valley University
Delaware Valley University, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, congratulates the recipients of the University’s top three merit-based Admission scholarships:
Nathan Violette, of Oakland, has been selected for an academic merit scholarship to Delaware Valley University.
DelVal awards admission merit scholarships to high-achieving high school students based on GPA and test scores.
