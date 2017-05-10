http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-05-10 19:59:062017-05-10 19:59:06Violette earns academic scholarship
Violette earns academic scholarship
Delaware Valley University, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, congratulates the recipients of the University’s top three merit-based Admission scholarships.
Nathan Violette, of Oakland, has been selected for an academic merit scholarship to Delaware Valley University.
