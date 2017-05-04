Vivian Field receives Fairfield’s Boston Post Cane

The town of Fairfield has presented its Boston Post Cane to Vivian R. Field, who recently reached the age of 97 years. The town continues the time-honored tradition of presenting the Boston Post Cane to its eldest permanent resident. The tradition of the Boston Post Cane dates to 1909 for the oldest living man, and in 1930 the tradition was changed to include both men and women. The previous holder of the town’s Boston Post Cane was Mary McCormick, who recently passed at the age of 100.