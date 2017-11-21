Whitefield Lions present club awards

Lions Pamela Jewett and Donna Brooks were honored by the Whitefield Lions Club for their commitment to new membership.

Lion Donna Brooks received the Membership Key Award for inviting and sponsoring at least two new members.

The Silver Centennial award for membership was presented to Lion Pam Jewett. The award is given to the sponsor of a new Lions member remaining in the club for 1 year and 1 day

The Whitefield Lions Club was formed in 1953, the club currently has 93 members and was recently recognized at the largest club in the state.

The Whitefield Lions sponsor the Erskine Leo club which was formed in May 2016 and boasts 47 members, making it the largest Leo Club in the state.

The Whitefield Lions Club meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month at the Lions Den at 52 main St. in Coopers Mills.

Whitefield Lions Club guest night is the 4th Thursday of the month. If you would like more information on becoming a Lion or would like to attend a meeting, visit www.WhitefieldLionsClub.com, or email us: whitefieldlionsclub@gmail.com.