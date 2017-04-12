Winners at Battle of Maine

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

Huard’s Sport Karate team members, from left to right, Tyler Bard, of Fairfield, Tyler Martin, of Winslow, and Haeden Landry, of Vassalboro, all captured first place titles at the Battle of Maine Martial Arts Championships on March 25.

Huard’s Sport Karate team members, from left to right, Tyler Bard, of Fairfield, Tyler Martin, of Winslow, and Haeden Landry, of Vassalboro, all captured first place titles at  the Battle of Maine Martial Arts Championships on March 25.

Photo by Mark Huard
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *