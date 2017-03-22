Winners of Mustang basketball tournament

The Winslow sixth grade boys basketball team recently won the Mustang March Madness Tournament, held in Thorndike. The team went 4-0, including a 34-30 victory over Newport in the championship game. Team members include Braden Laramee, Andrew Poulin, Lucas Boucher, Jason Reynolds, Dylan Bouchard, Tim Lessa, Michael McCullough and Caleb Marquis. The team is coached by Kris Reynolds, Bruce Poulin and Kyle Marquis.

Contributed photo