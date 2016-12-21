Youth basketball action

Winslow third / fourth grade girls rec basketball team member Bethany Blakley gets set to shoot for the hoop during a recent game held in Winslow.

Photo by Missy Brown, Central Maine Photography staff

Winslow rec basketball team member Brady Poulin (25) makes his way down court during a recent game against Fairfield.

Photo by Missy Brown, Central Maine Photography staff

Waterville Youth Basketball team members Luke Quimby and Bryant Frost get into the Christmas spirit during a recent team photo shoot.

Photo by Mark Huard, owner Central Maine Photography