Youth basketball action

Winslow third / fourth grade girls rec basketball team member Bethany Blakley gets set to shoot for the hoop during a recent game held in Winslow.
Photo by Missy Brown, Central Maine Photography staff
Winslow rec basketball team member Brady Poulin (25) makes his way down court during a recent game against Fairfield.
Photo by Missy Brown, Central Maine Photography staff
Waterville Youth Basketball team members Luke Quimby and Bryant Frost get into the Christmas spirit during a recent team photo shoot.
