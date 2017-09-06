Youth football season kicks off

/0 Comments/in , /by

Above, Kennebec Timber Wolves team member Trevor Pellerin, 9, of Albion, and below, VFW team member Connor Letourneau, 9, of Fairfield, move the ball for their respective team as the Fairfield PAL football season got underway on Super Sunday, August 27. Photos by Kevin Giguere, Central Maine Photography staff

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *