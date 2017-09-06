Youth football season kicks off

http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-09-06 19:11:022017-09-06 19:11:02Youth football season kicks off
Above, Kennebec Timber Wolves team member Trevor Pellerin, 9, of Albion, and below, VFW team member Connor Letourneau, 9, of Fairfield, move the ball for their respective team as the Fairfield PAL football season got underway on Super Sunday, August 27. Photos by Kevin Giguere, Central Maine Photography staff
