Youth hockey honors top scorers at banquet

The Central Maine Youth Hockey U-10 Tier 4 Hornets honored their top scorers at a banquet on March 5. From left to right, Katlyn Bourque, of Benton, led the team with 32 goals, while Sophia Sullivan, of Winslow, and Ethan Gillis, of Belgrade, tied for the team lead with seven assists.

Contributed photo

