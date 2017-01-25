SWANA scholarship available

The Northern New England Chapter of SWANA (Solid Waste Association of North America) is announcing the availability of a scholarship for current undergraduates, graduate students, or high school seniors who have been accepted into an undergraduate program committed to a degree closely tied to Solid Waste Management, Environmental Science, Engineering or a related field of study.

The award is offered in remembrance of Steve Parker, a founding member of the SWANA Northern New England Chapter and long-term member of International Board of Directors. The scholarship is for $1,000 and is limited to students from Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Applicants do not have to be SWANA members; however, if the applicant has identified a SWANA family member (parent, grand-parent etc.) their application may be submitted for consideration for additional scholarship funding from the International Board of SWANA for up to $5,000.

Please mail completed application to Kevin Roche @ecomaine, 64 Blueberry Road, Portland ME 04102. Completed applications must be returned no later than March 8, 2017. For questions you may contact Kevin Roche or Denise Mungen at 207-523-3100 or email mungen@ecomaine.org.

A copy of the application can be found on our website at www.swanachapters.org/nne.