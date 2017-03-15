Annual Battle of the Badges won by police department

The Waterville police and fire departments came together on March 9 for the ninth annual Battle of the Badges. Coming into the evening, each team had won four games. The police were happy to bring the gold ball back to the police department for the fifth time. The event is a fundraiser for the South End Teen Center, which is a drop center for teens allowing them a safe, comfortable environment to do homework and participate in extra curricula activities.

Photo by Missy Brown, Central Maine Photography staff