Erskine watercolors

Three students in the art program at Erskine Academy hold their watercolor paintings, which have been matted and framed with a grant from the Oak Grove School Foundation. Students’ artwork will be on display at the China Dine-ah. From left to right, Ally Clark Bonsant ‘17, Michael Haoming Shi ‘18, and Katherine Keller, ‘17. Photo by Emily Foss

