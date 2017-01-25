Erskine watercolors

http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-01-25 22:17:162017-01-25 22:17:46Erskine watercolors
Three students in the art program at Erskine Academy hold their watercolor paintings, which have been matted and framed with a grant from the Oak Grove School Foundation. Students’ artwork will be on display at the China Dine-ah. From left to right, Ally Clark Bonsant ‘17, Michael Haoming Shi ‘18, and Katherine Keller, ‘17. Photo by Emily Foss
