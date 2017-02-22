http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-02-22 18:07:542017-02-22 18:07:54Godleski named to Genesee Community College fall dean's list
Godleski named to Genesee Community College fall dean’s list
Mikayla Godleski, a resident, of Sidney, was among the 312 students named to Genesee Community College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester, in Batavia, New York. All full- and part-time students honored on the Dean’s List have earned a quality point index of 3.50 to 3.74.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!