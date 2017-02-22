Godleski named to Genesee Community College fall dean’s list

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

Mikayla Godleski, a resident, of Sidney, was among the 312 students named to Genesee Community College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester, in Batavia, New York. All full- and part-time students honored on the Dean’s List have earned a quality point index of 3.50 to 3.74.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *