IF WALLS COULD TALK, Week of February 2, 2017

by Katie Ouilette

Y’know, WALLS, I guess one has to live through local history for as many years as I have to be able to share historic happenings.

Yup, I just got discharged from Skowhegan’s Redington-Fairview Memorial Hospital after a week’s stay and I just have to write to all you faithful readers how fortunate you are to have such an outstanding wellness center in our river city.

Yes, I remember the home of Margaret Chase Smith and her husband Clyde H’s being in the location of our present hospital, while Skowhegan’s first hospital had been across from our Free Public Library, that is before the Redington Hospital was located at 234 Madison Avenue. Yes, first the Smith House was purchased to become the Osteopathic Hospital, in Skowhegan, and, after several years, the hospital at 234 Madison Avenue moved to the original Bloomfield area of Skowhegan and grew and grew until it is presently “what you see.”

Now it is time for accolades to Redington -Fairview General Hospital’s CEO “Dick” Willette and his board of directors for assuring that Skowhegan has only the best of care and comfort for its patients.

Yes, WALLS, you usually take liberties allowed by Roland Hallee, managing editor of The Town Line with regards to word count, but surely you faithful readers will excuse this short column this week. Another time, I’ll elaborate more on my experiences, but for this time, I simply have to say that the ambulance driver and caregivers were extremely tolerant of my pain all the way from East Madison to the hospital, and their fast action allowed my remembering the ambulance’s entering the doors at the hospital and, from that moment, I was cared for but remember nothing until I was returned to my assigned room, hours later.

At this time, I can merely say so many thanks to all who put me through the surgery I needed, for their wonderful care for the seven days I spent there. The surgeons, the doctors, the RNs and CNAs, the physical therapists and the food that was prepared in the kitchen was truly outstanding! We are so fortunate to have had the foresight and caring of all involved in wellness for the Skowhegan area.

It is true that WALLS must make sure Katie does her breathing exercises and walks a bit before heading back to her chair, and WALLS promise more later, but, in the meantime, faithful readers, be thankful that Redington-Fairview General Hospital is for all of us and our care.