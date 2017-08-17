Legal notices, Week of August 17, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

Rockland, Maine

KNOX, SS.

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on the thirteenth day of September, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA § 3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

Jeffrey Allen LaGasse of New Portland. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) to Jeffrey Allen Taylor. Presented for allowance by Jeffrey Allen LaGasse.

Dated: August 11, 2017 /s/ Elaine D. Hallett

Register of Probate

(8/24)