Legal Notices, Week of December 22, 2016

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

41 COURT ST.

SOMERSET, SS.

SKOWHEGAN, ME

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on January 11, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2016-325 – Estate of MARISSA ROSE LIBBY, minor of Skowhegan, Me 04976. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by petitioner Joseph L. Magee, 11 Main Street, #3, Skowhegan, Me 04976 and petitioner Jessica Libby, requesting that minor’s name be changed to MARISSA ROSE MAGEE for reasons set forth therein.

2016-236 – Estate of DAVIS ELDON HARVEY, minor of Cambridge, Me. Petition for Appointment of Guardian of Minor filed by petitioners Michael Bailey and Jodi Waterhouse of 112 A Ham Hill Road, Cambridge, Me 04923 requesting their appointment as guardians of minor.

SPECIAL NOTICE: THIS NOTICE IS ESPECAILLY DIRECTED TO FATHER UNKNOWN OF WHEREABOUTS UNKNOW.

2016-337 – Estate of KELLY BALDIC, adult of Fairfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Kelly Baldic, 18 Robinson Street, Fairfield, Me 04937 requesting her name be changed to Kelly Buck for reasons set forth therein.

Dated: December 19, 2016 /s/ Victoria Hatch, Register of Probate

(1/5)

Town of Norridgewock

PUBLIC NOTICE

Intent to file

The Town of Norridgewock intends to file an application for federal funding from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development for the purposes of financing wastewater treatment facility and pump station upgrades. Any interested party may attend an informational meeting at the Norridgewock Town Office (16 Perkins St.) on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

(12/22)