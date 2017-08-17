Obituaries, Week of August 17, 2017

JACQUELINE M. WOODWARD

PALERMO––Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Woodward, 79, died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 18, 1937, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Sanderson) Delaney.

Mrs. Woodward had been employed for 25 years at the Kennebec Journal, retiring as head production secretary.

She later worked with her husband, Norman, as co-owner/operator of the 1-7-10 Bowling Alley in Augusta.

She was predeceased by her husband, Norman A. Woodward; brothers and sisters, Phyllis Corbett, Marion Applegate, Eddie Delaney and twin brothers Donald and Delmar Delaney.

Mrs. Woodward is survived by five children: Steve Goedecke, of Augusta, Jim Goedecke, of South China, Craig Goedecke, of Hull, Massachusetts, Mark Goedecke, of Ponte Verda, Florida, and Darline Harris, of Troy, New Hampshire; a stepson, Daniel Woodward and his wife Tina, of Hallowell; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Condolences, photos and stories may be shared through the funeral home website at www.plummerfh.com.

KENNETH F. CLEMENTS

OAKLAND––Kenneth F. Clements, 68, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Maine Medical Center, in Portland. He was born in Chesterville on September 4, 1948, the son of Floyd and Katherine (Adams) Clements.

Kenneth worked as a crane operator on oil rigs, mostly in the Gulf of Mexico.

Kenneth was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was a life-long member of the American Legion. His family was his priority, and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and playing 63 with his parents and siblings. He was an avid New England Patriots fan.

Surviving are his wife Candice Clements, of Oakland; a daughter Karen Camille Clements Rasar and fiancé Michael Myhaver, of Skowhegan; brothers Kermit and Calvin Clements, of Chesterville, and David Clements and companion Sheena Rapoza, of Belfast; sisters, Charlene Clements and Cynthia Wheeler and husband Charles, of Chesterville; grandchildren Justin Clements, of Waterville, Travis Stymist Jr., of Oakland, Sarah and Dylan Rodrigue, of Skowhegan; several nieces and nephews.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.lawrybrothers.com.

JEANNETTE E. EASTMAN

FAIRFIELD––Jeannette E. Eastman, 88, formerly Fairfield, passed away in Waterville at Lakewood Continued Care Nursing Home on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Jeannette was born on October 16, 1928, in Fairfield, the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Wheeler) Estes.

She married Robert Eastman, and they raised their family in Fairfield. She worked as a bookkeeper at Peters Gas and Oil.

Jeannette loved crafts, which she made for family. She also loved cats, reading and doing word search puzzles. She loved to bake and always made the birthday cakes at family gatherings. Jeannette liked to go fishing in a boat and loved watching the Boston Red Sox.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Stevens Eastman; and son, Richard Eastman.

She is survived by her son, Robert Eastman and fiancée Kathy Poulin; her grandsons, Jason Eastman and wife Heidi, Kevin Eastman and wife Kat, Ronnie Eastman and Adam Roy; and two great-grandchildren, Jade and Murphy.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.directcremationofmaine.com.

STEVEN E. ANTHONY

ALBION––Steven Edward Anthony, 48, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 3017, at Central Maine Medical Center, in Lewiston.

His father’s military career brought him around the world until his family found their home in Maine.

Though he had many professions throughout his life, he found his true calling as a Maine State Guide, where he pursued his passions for nature and hunting.

He is survived by his father, Harvey Anthony; his three children, Andriana, Dylan and Steven Anthony II; as well as his grandchildren, Kassidy and Zackary Jackson.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation at www.hs.foundation.org/donate.

EDWARD P. NOEL

VASSALBORO––Edward “Big Ed” Paul Noel, 78, of Vassalboro, and Largo, Florida, died Saturday, August 5, 2017, at home by the lake. Ed was born in Waterville on July 27, 1939, the son of Paul E. and Nellie (Haskell) Noel.

He received his diploma from Winslow High School in 1957. He attended the University of Southern Maine and graduated from Southern Maine Community College with a machine tool technology degree.

He worked 16 years as a machinist in New Hampshire and Maine, after which he became an instructor in machine tool technology and welding for 25 years. He retired from teaching in 1999 from the Capital Area Technical Center, in Augusta.

Ed was always actively involved with community services, having been the Winslow Jaycees president in 1969 and Exalted Ruler of the Waterville Lodge of Elks #905 in 1983, of which he was a service member for over 50 years.

In 1990, Ed was the state president of the Maine Elks Association. He was an avid snowmobiler with family and friends. He lived on Webber Pond, in Vassalboro, for 40 years, his favorite place for boating. He was a longtime New England Patriots and Boston Celtics fan.

Ed enjoyed playing the drums. He was a drummer in dance bands and in retirement, in the Four Seasons Retirement Community Band.

Ed was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Avis.

He is survived by his children, Bruce Noel and Michelle Noel, of Vassalboro, Michael Noel, of Largo, Florida, Lisa Noel Beck, of Grandbury, Texas; and his granddaughter Stephanie Matijevic and her husband Ivan, of Fort Worth, Texas. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Binnette and husband Leo, of Oakland; two brothers, Joseph Noel and wife Suzette, of Waterville and David Noel, of Oakland; stepchildren, Christine Aucoin, Nanette Wells, and Gary, Lenny, Mark and Danny Proulx; and his very special friend and companion, Mary Barnes.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences expressed at www.gallantfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Maine, or The Good Shepherd Food Bank, P.O. Box 1807, Auburn ME 04211, for the Vassalboro Food Bank Pantry where Ed has been a donor for many years.

MILTON L. PENDEXTER

BENTON––Milton L. Pendexter, 86, of Benton, succumbed to lung cancer on Saturday, August 5, 2017. Milton was born on December 27, 1930, to Albert and Winnifred Pendexter.

On July 25, 1952, Milton married the former Sadie Peters. They were married 66 years prior to her death on April 6, 2017. Together they raised four children.

Milton worked at Purlac Dairy for a few years before moving on to Keyes Fibre Co. where he worked for 25 years. Milton enjoyed many recreational activities such as bowling and golfing. Milton enjoyed working around the house he completely remodeled himself. He loved working in his garden he had for years. Milton was a “Jack of all Trades” and a master of raising his children.

Milton was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Sadie Pendexter; his parents; his daughter, Candace; and a brother, Alfred Pendexter Jr.

Surviving are his four children, Gary Pendexter and his wife Mary, of Georgia; Curtis Pendexter and wife Debbie, of China; Melissa Carter and husband Lee, of Winslow; and Kevin Pendexter and wife Rica, of Winslow. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Derek Carter, of Lewiston; Julia Pendexter, of Georgia; Madisyn Pendexter, of Winslow; Samuel Upton, of Winslow; Amy Bryant, of Waterville; and Jodi Beckwith, of Massachusetts; a great-grandson Ayden, of Lewiston; and a sister Barbara Noel, of Florida.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.lawrybrothers.com.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph‘s Maronite Catholic Church, 3 Appleton Street, Waterville ME 04901.

JACKIE E. MOOREHEAD JR.

FAIRFIELD––Jackie Emmitt Moorehead Jr., 39, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan. Jackie was born on June 20, 1978, to Cecilia and Jackie E. Moorehead in Skowhegan.

He has been with his chosen family for the past 32 years. He was loved by his “parents,” Derek and Rose Adams; and brothers, Tyler and Christian Adams, of Shawmut.

If you met Jackie, you would remember his big personality and character: “With a wink and a smile, he touched many lives.” He was a proud brother and uncle who could be found giving his brothers or nieces rides on his chair or in his lap. Never has someone lived such a full life in such a short time.

Jackie graduated from Waterville High School. He later returned to volunteer at the Tech Center and assist the nursing program instructor, Tracy Cloutier, with the nursing program. Jackie loved to teach. He lived to challenge the stigmas surrounding disabilities. With the help of his job coach, Jen Bouchard, there was next to nothing that Jackie could not do. In the many jobs he held, suh as volunteering at the Muskie Center, in Waterville, AquaCoral Reef Aquarium, in Fairfield, The Fairfield Food Pantry, and Oakland Redemption, there aren’t many people who met him and did not take something away from it.

Jackie never let his disability prevent him from doing anything. His wheelchair was less of an anchor than it was his sail. He traveled across the country to sports games and communication conventions, shattering barriers and touching the hearts of countless people.

Jackie was a member of “SPRED,” a symbolic religious development for individuals with disabilities, and made lifelong connections with every person there. With the help of Barbara Pouliot, Jackie received his sacraments in April 2000 and deepened his faith. As a devout Catholic, Jackie always wanted to attend church. Saturday was a day to “sleep in,” but Sunday was for church and home with family. He volunteered at Mt. St. Joseph and visited with the residents, keeping them company and attending church with them.

Jackie was passionate about many things. He was an avid sports fan; he maintained a garden at Klearview Manor; he loved his Augusta Chapter Harley Motorcycle riders; enjoyed bowling and playing the slots.

Jackie is survived by family, Derek and Rose Adams; brothers, Tyler and Christian Adams; grandparents Janet Daigle and Karl and Myrla Rolfe; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

To share condolences, memories and tributes with Jackie’s friends and family, please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

ROSS A. HODSDON

FAIRFIELD––Ross Alen Hodsdon, 68, died on Sunday, August 6, 2017, at his home in Fairfield. He had been battling cancer for the past six years. Ross was born in Grand Isle, on August 29, 1948, to Nellie (Hatfield) Hodsdon and Charles Warren Hodsdon.

He spent his childhood in Calais. He graduated from Calais High School and went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree from Gordon College and a master of arts in linguistics from California State University, Northridge. He became a born-again Christian as a young boy and dedicated his life to Christ a couple years later after a near-fatal canoe accident.

After completing his studies in linguistics, Ross, along with his beloved wife and collaborator, Cathy Ann (Hunter) Hodsdon, went to Brazil as missionaries where they lived with the Macushi Indian tribe in the Amazon. Ross would translate the New Testament into Macushi. Ross and Cathy became part of the translation agency Bibles International of Baptist Mid Missions and would eventually help translate the Bible into 21 languages in 14 different countries in Central and South America, Asia and the South Pacific. In addition to their translation efforts, the Hodsdons did church planting, development and recovery work in Maine, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan and California.

Ross was diagnosed with prostate cancer while on a missions trip in Thailand in 2011; he continued to travel for Bibles International while receiving cancer treatment until 2015.

In addition to his wife Cathy, Ross Hodsdon is survived by his children, their spouses and grandchildren: Connie and Birch Champeon and their sons Warren and Rowan; Carl and Nikki Hodsdon, their children Ashilynn, Catelynn, and Josiah, of Peru, SA; Dana and Beulah Hodsdon, their children Eli and Kirsi, of Clinton and Samuel Ross and Angelina Hodsdon, of Clinton. Ross also leaves behind his siblings and their spouses: Richard “Dick” Warren Hodsdon, of Calais; Aleta and Will Budd, of Rowley, Massachusetts; Charles “Chuck” Warren and Judy Hodsdon, of Bangor; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to Bibles International, 509 36th Street SE, Grand Rapids MI 49548. Donations may be made by check or online at www.biblesint.org. The gifts will go towards publishing the Falam Bible, on which Ross and Cathy worked.

DOROTHY DUNLAP

VASSALBORO––Dorothy Dunlap, 92, a longtime resident of Annapolis, Maryland, was born in Jewett, Ohio, September 12, 1924, and she died on Saturday, August 1, 2017.

She was predeceased by her husband Dale in 2008. They made their home in Annapolis, Maryland from 1946 to 2011 when she moved to Maine. She was also predeceased by a son, George R. Dunlap in 2010.

Frank and Colleen Dunlap have cared for her for the past nine years as she dealt with the effects of Alzheimer’s and she resided in Vassalboro for the past seven years.

Mrs. Dunlap graduated from Ohio State University with a B.S. in home economics. Prior to having a family she was on staff at Weems System of Navigation. She and her husband Dale were members of Heritage Baptist Church where they enjoyed serving and worshipping for more than 50 years. Mrs. Dunlap had the gift of painting pictures for enjoyment.

She is survived by her son, Frank and his wife Colleen Dunlap, of Vassalboro; daughter-in-law Mary Dunlap, of Odenton, Maryland; grandchildren, Matthew and Lindsay Dunlap, of New Providence, Pennsylvania, William and Anna Dunlap, of Severna Park, Maryland, Jennifer and Jordan Potter, of Converse, Texas, Joshua and Sydney Dunlap, of Scarborough, and Nathaniel and Heather Dunlap, of Cumberland; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wilma Londot, of Ohio, and Ethel Smyres, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with her family.

OTHERS DEPARTED

CHARLOTTE R. HOWARD, 94, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at her home. Locally, she is survived by a son, Timothy Howard and wife Anita, of Vassalboro.

BLAKELY M. FIFIELD passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at the Alfond Center for Health, in Augusta. Locally, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Monte Sylvester, of Palermo, and Tammy Sylvester, of Augusta.

JAMEY S. SANBORN, 41, of Skowhegan, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017. Locally, he is survived by an aunt, Cheryl Young, of Windsor.

LINDA M. SANSOUCI, 69, of Randolph, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017, following a long battle with cancer. Locally, she is survived by a son, Wayne Sansouci and wife Anne, and a granddaughter, Megan Sansouci, all of Winslow.

RODNEY L. SWETT, 58, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, following a battle with cancer. Locally, he is survived by his parents, Annie and Lowell Swett, of Oakland, daughter Megan Reed and husband Ryan, granddaughter Alexis Reed, all of Waterville; and siblings Danny Swett, of Oakland, David Swett, of Rome, and Jane Pellerin, of Belgrade.

JACQUELYN P. BROWN, 94, of Hallowell, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at MaineGeneral Medical Center, in Augusta. Locally, she is survived by a granddaughter Kristin Giguere and husband Adam, of Winslow.

JEANNETTE F. CORSON, 86, of Cornville, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017, in Skowhegan. Locally, she is survived by a son, Omer Kenneth Pelotte and wife Lorrie, of Fairfield.

JANICE C. HARRIS, 73, of Winthrop, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center, in Lewiston. Locally, she is survived by a son Steven Harris and wife Althea, and grandsons Justin Harris and Trace Harris, all of China.

FORMER RESIDENTS

GERARD E. LOUBIER, 89, of Suffield, Connecticut, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at River’s Watch, in Suffield, three days after the passing of his wife, Therese. He was born in Beauceville, Québec, Canada, on January 13, 1928, but was raised in Waterville, moving to Enfield, Connecticut, in 1955. Locally, he is survived by a brother, Lucien Loubier and wife Anita, of Winslow, and sisters-in-law, Betty Loubier, of Winslow, and Jackie Vigue, of Waterville.

WALDO H. COVELL, 84, of Orono, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Orono. Wally served as the successsor to John Winkin as head baseball coach at Colby College, in Waterville, from 1974 – 1984, and was an assistant coach on the 2006 Class A state championship Lawrence High School football team, in Fairfield. Locally, he is survived by a daughter, Schari Roy and husband Michael, of Waterville.

BERTHA F. ROY, 82, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Country Manor, in Coopers Mills. Locally, she is survived by a daughters Tina Collette, of China, and Tammy Roy and companion Alan Glidden, of Coopers Mills.