Siobhan Billings Pearce on dean’s list
Siobhan Billings Pearce of Norridgewock was named to the Emmanuel College Dean’s List for the Spring 2016 semester, in Boston, Massachusetts.
To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
