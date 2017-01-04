Siobhan Billings Pearce on dean’s list

Siobhan Billings Pearce of Norridgewock was named to the Emmanuel College Dean’s List for the Spring 2016 semester, in Boston, Massachusetts.

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

