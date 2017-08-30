Crispy fruit snacks in the lunch box get an A+

Making a healthy, tasty school lunch can be a breeze with Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels.

For Your Health

(NAPSI)—What your child eats for lunch matters more than you might realize, say the experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A healthy lunch and nutritious snacks can help keep your little scholars happy and attentive throughout the school day.

The CDC recommends making sure you include a “combination of foods” when you pack school lunches and, for “something sweet, grab a piece of fruit.” Your kids can “enjoy the naturally sweet taste while loading up on vitamins, fiber and other nutrients” instead of empty calories.

Making that easier are freeze-dried, 100 percent pure fruit snacks that come in convenient single-size serving bags. There are no preservatives and no added sugar, oils or fats—just fruit. What’s more, they’re non-GMO Project Verified, kosher and have 55 calories or less per bag.

The snacks come in seven flavors that kids like: apple, Asian pear, banana, cantaloupe, mango, pineapple and tangerine. All these Crispy Fruit flavors are available in convenient 6-pack or individual, single-serving “Grab & Go” bags.

Why Freeze Dried

Major benefits of freeze-dried fruit are:

  • Light and flavorful
  • Retain nearly all the nutrients of fresh fruit
  • Long shelf life

Power That Lunchbox

When it comes to providing healthy meals and snacks, parents can be “Pro-Packtive” in two other ways. First, visit www.poweryourlunchbox.com to find a wide variety of creative and delicious lunch options, such as:

Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

  • 8 oz. cooked shredded chick-en breast
  • 2 Tbsp. Vegy Vida Cool Buffalo dip
  • 1 Tbsp. shredded carrots
  • 2 (8-inch) tortillas
  • ½ cup Pero Family Farms sliced mini sweet peppers
  • 2 Tbsp. Vegy Vida Kids’ Dip‘n More Creamy Ranch
  • 1 pkg. Crispy Green freeze-dried fruit

Mix chicken, dip and carrots in small bowl. Divide between tortillas. Wrap up and cut into pinwheels.

Next, take the Power Your Lunchbox Pledge to eat a healthier lunch. For every parent who does, Produce for Kids will donate $1 to Feeding America.

Learn More

For further facts, tips and recipes, visit www.crispygreen.com. You can also sign up for a one-time 20 percent discount and free shipping, plus a free, helpful, healthy lifestyle newsletter at www.crispygreen.com/crispygreen-vip-promotion/. To find a retailer nearby that carries Crispy Fruit, go to www.crispygreen.com/where-to-buy.html.

