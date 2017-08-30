Crispy fruit snacks in the lunch box get an A+

For Your Health

(NAPSI)—What your child eats for lunch matters more than you might realize, say the experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A healthy lunch and nutritious snacks can help keep your little scholars happy and attentive throughout the school day.

The CDC recommends making sure you include a “combination of foods” when you pack school lunches and, for “something sweet, grab a piece of fruit.” Your kids can “enjoy the naturally sweet taste while loading up on vitamins, fiber and other nutrients” instead of empty calories.

Making that easier are freeze-dried, 100 percent pure fruit snacks that come in convenient single-size serving bags. There are no preservatives and no added sugar, oils or fats—just fruit. What’s more, they’re non-GMO Project Verified, kosher and have 55 calories or less per bag.

The snacks come in seven flavors that kids like: apple, Asian pear, banana, cantaloupe, mango, pineapple and tangerine. All these Crispy Fruit flavors are available in convenient 6-pack or individual, single-serving “Grab & Go” bags.

Why Freeze Dried

Major benefits of freeze-dried fruit are:

Light and flavorful

Retain nearly all the nutrients of fresh fruit

Long shelf life

Power That Lunchbox

When it comes to providing healthy meals and snacks, parents can be “Pro-Packtive” in two other ways. First, visit www.poweryourlunchbox.com to find a wide variety of creative and delicious lunch options, such as:

Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

8 oz. cooked shredded chick-en breast

2 Tbsp. Vegy Vida Cool Buffalo dip

1 Tbsp. shredded carrots

2 (8-inch) tortillas

½ cup Pero Family Farms sliced mini sweet peppers

2 Tbsp. Vegy Vida Kids’ Dip‘n More Creamy Ranch

1 pkg. Crispy Green freeze-dried fruit

Mix chicken, dip and carrots in small bowl. Divide between tortillas. Wrap up and cut into pinwheels.

Next, take the Power Your Lunchbox Pledge to eat a healthier lunch. For every parent who does, Produce for Kids will donate $1 to Feeding America.

