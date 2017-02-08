I’m Just Curious: Did you know?

by Debbie Walker

I know I am not the only person who has never read a Farmer’s Almanac. I was talking with my friend Donna; she said she never had either. We did not know what we were missing. Did you know?

Did you know that every month has certain days better for function than others? Examples: Baking days are only the 1, 7, 8, 27 and 28 of February. So if someone in the family has a birthday February 10 you will need to bake that cake on the 8th unless you want it to sink in the middle or something.

I am messing up because I have an appointment for a haircut on February 4. Ooops, not the right date. According to the almanac I should have picked 2, 3, 7, 8 or 20th. Oh well, I don’t think there are any superstitions tied to any of this.

Picking apples and pears on February 10 and 18 -20 something is certainly off with that one. The cover says “Solutions for Living a More Natural Lifestyle.” How does picking apples in February fit into a natural lifestyle? Beats me!!

If you were planning on buying a house in February and you didn’t do it on February 2 you are out of luck. Even so that is better than January, there were NO days.

This magazine also says good days to get married in February 2017 are the 2nd, 3rd, 7th to 9th, 25 or 26th. If that was the same in 1970 it would have not been good. I got married on February 7, and I wound up divorced!

In the Health and Beauty column I was a little surprised to see dates to “Start a Diet to Lose Weight,” there were eight days. There were also dates to “Start a Diet to Gain Weight!” There are only three days, February 7, 8 and 26. That one has certainly never been my problem but I imagine it is as, or more, difficult as losing pounds.

There are so many more tidbits of information like on August 21, 2017, we will all be looking at the sky. There is going to be a total eclipse of the sun. This one we should be able to see in our own yard.

There are some Almanac Throwbacks from their 1877 Farmer’s Almanac. One such is “What a Western Woman Did in a Day.” Her day started at 4:30 a.m. You know it doesn’t get better. Just the work she did after dinner would have worn out most of us these days. They were tough women.

There are rules for making wives and husbands happy in this almanac I have. I certainly hope you don’t mind all this babble but I felt like I needed to pass all this info along. I’m Just Curious, “Did you know?”

I am Debbie Walker and you can contact me at dwdaffy@yahoo.com . Sub line: Did You Know? Thanks for sharing your time!