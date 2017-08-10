Legal Notices, Week of August 10, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

COURT ST.,

SKOWHEGAN, ME

SOMERSET, ss

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is August 3, 2017.

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-200 – Estate of WILMA B. STEVENS, late of Canaan, Me deceased. Daniel S. Stevens, 87 Maplewood Drive, Newport, Me 0453-4040 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-201 – Estate of ROBERT BLAINE TIBBETTS, SR., late of Mercer, Me deceased. Heather Tibbetts, 7 Moose Lane, Mercer, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-202 – Estate of ERVINA B. GOODRIDGE, late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Merton J. Goodridge, PO Box 194, Norridgewock, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-203 – Estate of FRANK L. TRIPODI, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Donna Tripodi, 30 Seekins Street, Hartland, Me 04943 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-208 – Estate of DAVID MILLER KING, late of St. Albans, Me deceased. Sylvia K. Richards, 179 Hartland Road, St. Albans, Me 04971 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-209 – Estate of MARIE A. CARTER, late of Palmyra, Me deceased. Colleen L. Richardson, PO Box 314, Newport, Me 04953 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-210- Estate of MARION R. REYNOLDS, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Donna L. Pomelow, 54 Hilton Hill Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-211 – Estate of PEGGY A. MORGAN, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Dana A. Morgan I, PO Box 368, Hartland, Me 04943 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-214 – Estate of CYR G. THIBEAULT, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Christine A. Thibeault, 5 Jonathans Way, Casco, Me 04015 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-215 – Estate of ARLENE L. BOYDEN, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Gary Boyden, 24 Six Rod Road, Fairfield, Me 04937 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-216 – Estate of SUDIE F. DAVIS, late of Palmyra, Me deceased. Linda M. Burleigh, 292 Badgerboro Road, Palmyra, Me 04965 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-217 – Estate of MARY B. ELIAS, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Shirley E. Ezzy, PO Box 305, Augusta, Me 04332 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on August 3, & August 10, 2017

Dated: July 31, 2017

/s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(8/10)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

41 COURT ST.

SOMERSET, ss

SKOWHEGAN, ME

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on August 16, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2017-159 – Estate of MASON BRIAN-SCOTT STANLEY, minor of Skowhegan, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Whitney Parlin, 18 Family Circle, Apt. 4, Skowhegan, Maine 04976 requesting the minors name be changed to Mason Brian Parlin for reasons set forth therein.

2017-148 – Estate of KEVIN M. TRUDEAU, late of Pittsfield, Me deceased. Marlene Cullity, 122 Waverly Street, Pittsfield, Me 04967 requesting to be appointed Personal Representative

SPECIAL NOTICE: This notice is especially directed to Robert R. Trudeau who is of address unknown.

2017-172 – Estate of AMELIA RAE MARIE BROWN, minor of Madison, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Karen Dhuy, 7 Wesserunsett Road, Madison, Me 04950 requesting minor’s name be changed to Amelia Marie Dhuy for reasons set forth therein.

2017-175 – Estate of HEATHER ELIZABETH JOHNSON, adult of Norridgewock, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Heather Elizabeth Johnson, 711 River Road, Norridgewock, Me 04957 requesting her name be changed to Heather Finnemore Johnson for reasons set forth therein.

2017-176 – Estate of NATHAN LUCAS HERMAN, adult of Fairfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Nathan Lucas Herman, 40 Main Street, Fairfield, Me 04937 requesting his name be changed to Nathan Lucas Saucier for reasons set forth therein.

2017-177 – Estate of DANTE ERIC HERMAN, adult of Fairfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Dante Eric Herman, 40 Main Street, Fairfield, Me 04937 requesting his name be changed to Dante Eric Saucier for reasons set forth therein.

2017-184 – Estate of JAMIE LEE STEDGE, adult of Pittsfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Jamie Lee Stedge, 34 Sibley Pond Road, Pittsfield, Me 04967 requesting her name be changed to Jamie Lee Canders for reasons set forth therein.

2017-188 – Estate of ZABRYNA SKYE. McDONALD, minor of Skowhegan, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Krystal A. Batista, 126 Middle Road, Apt 1, Skowhegan, Me

04976 requesting minor’s name be changed to Zabryna Skye Batista for reasons set forth therein.

2017-077 – Estate of DAVID ALLEN GARDINER, JR… Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by petitioner Matthew Ward, 75 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976 requesting that minor’s name be change to Damien Matthew Ward for reasons set forth therein.

Dated: July 31, 2017

/s/ Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

(8/10)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

SOMERSET, SS

NOTICE TO HEIRS

Estate of

SUDIE F. DAVIS

DOCKET NO. 2017-216

It appearing that the following heirs of SUDIE F. DAVIS, as listed in an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative is of unknown address as listed below:

Charles C. Randall

Sheryl Durkee

Allen Randall

Robin Randall

Holly Boise

Julie Edmundson

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given as heir of the above named estate, pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) a.

This notice shall be published once a week for two successive weeks in The Town Line, with the first publication date to be August 3, 2017.

Names and address of Personal Representative: Linda M. Burleigh, 292 Badgerboro Road, Palmyra, Me 04965.

Dated: July 31, 2017

/s/ Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

(8/10)