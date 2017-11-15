http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-11-15 20:20:592017-11-15 20:20:59Local Dean College students perform in NFL pre-game show at Gillette Stadium
Local Dean College students perform in NFL pre-game show at Gillette Stadium
Students from Dean College, in Franklin, Massachusetts, participated as on-field performers in the 2017 NFL opening pregame celebration on September 7 at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Cami Dubois and Joshua Veilleux, both of Winslow, and Madison Grass, of Vassalboro, participated in the performance.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!