Local Dean College students perform in NFL pre-game show at Gillette Stadium

/0 Comments/in , /by

Students from Dean College, in Franklin, Massachusetts, participated as on-field performers in the 2017 NFL opening pregame celebration on September 7 at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Cami Dubois and Joshua Veilleux, both of Winslow, and Madison Grass, of Vassalboro, participated in the performance.

Related Posts

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *