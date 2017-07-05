Maine Moose win 2nd straight national title

On June 14, the Maine Senate recognized the Maine Moose U18 team, based in Hallowell, for their victory at the 2017 Tier 2A USA National Hockey Championship in Lansing, Michigan. This is the team’s second straight national championship. The team won its fourth straight Maine State Championship after dominating the Eastern Elite Junior Prospect League. Members of the team include Cameron Wilson, of Augusta; Jeromy Rancourt, Cole Ouelette and Cody Doyon, of Lewiston; Gavin Bates and Assistant Coach Jim Raby, of Auburn; Tanner McClure, of Gorham; Marc Thibodeau, of Hampden; Thomas Arps, of Farmingdale; Derek Fournier, of Bangor; Tyler Wheeler, of Old Town; Esa Maki, of Jay; Matthew Deaveux, of Brunswick; Samuel Johnson, of Readfield; Matt Jolicoeur, Jackson Aldrich and Andrew Roderigue, all of Waterville; Josh Malone, of Houlton; and Head Coach Jeff Ross, of China, second from right.

Contributed photo