Sisters are top two seniors at Carrabec H.S.

Timothy Richards, principal, has announced honor parts for the class of 2017 at Carrabec High School, in North Anson.

Valedictorian:

Samantha Taylor, Carrabec’s Valedictorian, is a student who is a quiet unassuming leader in our school. With a grade point average of 101.58, she has completed seven Advanced Placement classes and all the honors classes that would fit within her schedule. Samantha is a student who will be successful in any endeavor she chooses to pursue. Samantha will be attending the University of Maine at Farmington and majoring in art education/animation. Samantha is the daughter of Alan and Heather Taylor, of Anson.

Salutatorian:

Sara Taylor, Carrabec’s Salutatorian, is a very bright and successful student. Not only does she have a grade point average of 100.78, completing four Advanced Placement classes this year, but also is accomplished in the field of performing arts. Sara will be attending the University of Maine at Orono and is enrolled in the computer science program. She is the daughter of Alan and Heather Taylor, of Anson.

Carrabec High School graduation is Friday, June 9, at 7p.m., in the Carrabec High School Gymnasium.

Avianna Boucher is the daughter of Heidi and Steven Boucher, of New Portland. Avianna will be attending the University of Maine at Farmington and is enrolled in the early childhood education program.

Dustin Crawford is the son of Marlene Crawford, of Anson, and William Crawford, of Hartland. Dustin will be attending Husson University, majoring in the health science program.

Taylor Cyrway is the daughter of Shawn and Jess Cyrway, of Embden. Taylor has been accepted to the University of Maine at Farmington and will be majoring in early childhood education.

Allyn Foss is the son of Allyn and Lisa Foss, of Solon. Allyn will be attending the University of Maine at Orono.

Evan Gorr is the son of Stephen and Suzanne Gorr, of North New Portland. Evan has been accepted to the University of Maine at Farmington and is interested in the outdoor recreation and business administration programs.

McKayla Gray is the daughter of Lisa Boyce, of Anson, and Timothy Boyce, of Anson. McKayla will be attending KVCC majoring in the early childhood education program.

Paul Kaplan is the son of Jack and Janet Kaplan, of Embden. Paul will be attending the University of Maine at Presque Isle and majoring in physical education.

Emily Witham is the daughter of Michael Witham, of Embden, and Wendy Witham, of Embden. Emily will be attending the University of Maine at Farmington and is enrolled in the community health program.