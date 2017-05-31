SLRT schedules talk on Avian Haven Rehab Center

On Wednesday, June 14, Laura Suomi-Lecker, education and outreach coordinator, will discuss common reasons why birds are admitted to Avian Haven Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center, in Freedom, and what citizens can do to help local birds. They’ll discuss the facilities and recent cases at Avian Haven. Admissions since 2016 have included orphaned and injured eagles, owls, hawks, water birds, including gannets, loons, guillemots, petrels, and ducks, and many species of songbirds.

Laura Suomi-Lecker is the education and outreach coordinator and long-time volunteer with Avian Haven and also the technical director at Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District, where she does a variety of bird-related education and outreach.

The talk is part of the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s monthly speaker series, “Restoring Connections to Place,” featuring a wide variety of conservation topics of interest to Maine. The programs are held at 6:30 p.m., on the second Wednesday of every month at 93 Main, a coffee shop located at 93 Main St., in Unity. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, please email info@sebasticookrlt.org or call 948-3766.

About Sebasticook Regional Land Trust

Sebasticook Regional Land Trust has a mission to recognize and conserve the rich wild and working landscape of Central Maine’s Sebasticook River watershed. They work with willing landowners to conserve the lands they love and the resources our community relies upon—clean water, family farms that provide local food and jobs, well-managed working forests, places to hunt, fish and play with children.